LOS ANGELES-Daisy Ridley won’t return to social media.

The ‘Ophelia’ actress quit Instagram in 2016 and Facebook shortly afterwards and she has no plans to return because she finds it easy to look at other people’s accounts without having one herself.

Asked if she’d return, she told BuzzFeed News: ‘’Cut off like a Skywalker limb.

‘’Also, when I want to see what my pals are up to, you can just Google it and go to Instagram.’’

The 27-year-old star thinks sites such as Twitter have allowed people a huge platform to air negative views.

She said: ‘’I honestly think now with social media and stuff...it’s great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight.

‘’I don’t really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don’t want to read your thing!’’

However, Daisy admitted she can see some aspects of social media which are useful, ‘’especially in places where terrible things are happening and they’re cutting off information’’, but she’s generally not a fan.

She said: ‘’It’s great in that respect for people who are in serious and dire situations to be able to be communicating, but for the most part I think -- no, no, no.’’

And after Selena Gomez recently branded social media ‘’terrible’’ because it’s made people too self-conscious, Daisy was impressed by her comments.