LAHORE (PR) Thursday marked the opening of Evercare Hospital Lahore, a new private multi-specialty healthcare facility based in Wapda Town that will commence operations this month. The hospital is Pakistan’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment) Gold certified facility in the country. The hospital aims to be the leading provider of affordable and quality healthcare to the citizens of Lahore and its catchment areas. The hospital has been designed and equipped to best practice with regards to infection control and patient safety by reputed local and international consultants.