KARACHI - On the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a drive against drug peddlers is in full swing across the province.

During this drive, an special team of Excise Department Karachi, led by AETO Shiraz Thebo raided in Illyas Goth and arrested an accused Akhtar Gul and recovered five kilogram charas from his possession.

A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is under way.

Meanwhile in a statement issued here on Friday, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the Excise Team and asked them to continue their efforts against drug peddlers and curb their activities at all levels.