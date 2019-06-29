Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Wahndo Police claimed to have arrested four drug-pushers and recovered a huge quantity of 16kg hashish from their possession.

According to police, a police team stopped a vehicle at a picket during snap-checking. During search, huge quantity of hashish, weighing 16kg, was recovered from hidden compartment of the vehicle. The police also arrested four drug-pushers identified as Ayaz, Junaid, Ulfat and Waqas. The police have impounded the vehicle and registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Wazirabad Police busted a dacoit gang and arrested it seven members. The police also recovered Rs240,000, five motorcycles and three pistols from their possession.