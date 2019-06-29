Share:

LAHORE (PR) Haleeb Foods, one of the leading food and beverages companies of Pakistan, celebrated World Milk Day with SOS Village Lahore. This celebration aimed to recognize the significance of milk nutrition in daily lives. Under this initiative Haleeb Foods distributed packs of its most nutritious and deliciously flavored milk FLAVA among the children of SOS Village, Lahore. Haleeb Foods also conducted an awareness session to highlight the health benefits of milk, which promises valuable energy and vitality for the children. Being a rich source of calcium, it is essential for the human body to strengthen the bones and teeth. With the primary focus on nutrition, health and the wellbeing of its consumers, HFL emphasizes the importance of milk-consumption to ensure proper nutrition and enhance regular physical activity to achieve optimum health.