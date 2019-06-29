Share:

LAHORE - A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking suspension of summer vacation in the high court.

The petition has been filed after the Lahore High Court announced summer vacation. As per the announcement, the LHC will observe summer vacations this year from Monday, July 1 to September 7. Renowned lawyer AK Doggar in his petition challenged the concept of court leaves. He pleaded that there was no concept of the court leaves in developed countries. The petition said that the proceedings of hundreds of thousand of cases kept in pending because of court leaves, and termed it an impediment in the provision of speedy justice. The petitioner also argued that long summer court vacation is in contravention of the constitution. The petition said the vacation make it impossible to provide rapid and prompt justice to the citizens.