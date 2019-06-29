Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday presided over the departmental promotion board meeting to examine the promotion cases of six officers.

The departmental promotion board recommended to the government the promotion of Assistant Director (Investigation Branch) Sarwar Watto to Deputy Director.

Punjab additional-IG (Establishment) Captain (Retired) Ahmad Latif, Additional-IG (Special Branch) Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Deputy Secretary Home, Deputy Secretary Regulation Wing, and Deputy Secretary (S&GAD) also attended the board meeting as members.

On the directions of IGP Arif Nawaz Khan the process for promotion of officers and officials in Punjab Police has been accelerated keeping in mind merit and seniority. This promotion board meeting for the promotion of Assistant Director to Deputy Director was held after 12 years, a police spokesman said.