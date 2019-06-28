Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad High Court on Friday expressed its annoyance over 3 MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kanwal Shauzab, for their failure in submission of their replies in the petitions challenging their eligibility.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of 3 identical petitions filed by the petitioners including Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Shaishta Pervaiz, Tahira Bukhari, Abdullah Khan and Chaudhary Mehmood Ali Hashim seeking disqualification of 3 lawmakers of the PTI under Article 62 and 63.

During the hearing, a deputy attorney general told the bench that the respondents had not furnished their replies yet. At this, the bench expressed its displeasure over their failure in submitting their replies and observed that it had given the MNAs 7 days’ time to file response but they flouted its orders. Later, the court deferred the hearing till July 16 with directives for the PTI lawmakers to submit their responses in this regard.

The petitioners prayed to the court that the 3 MNAs did not meet the criteria to hold membership of the Parliament under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution as they hid information in their nomination papers.

They had claimed in their pleas that MNA Maleeka Bokhari was not eligible to participate in general election as she was holding dual nationality at time of submission of her nomination papers.

The petition stated that she submitted her nomination papers on June 10, 2018 and left the British nationality on June 11. The petitioner also alleged MNA Tashfeen Safdar for hiding the information related to her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

They claimed that the MNA had left dual nationality in 2013 and in an affidavit she said that she neither held dual nationality, nor applied for it.

The other petition filed by Shaishta Pervaiz said that the third MNA Kanwal Shauzab had given wrong information in documents to shift her vote in Rawalpindi from Islamabad. Shaishta’s petition said that Shauzab lives in Islamabad, but when she contested the Senate elections, she provided the ECP with the incorrect information regarding her permanent residence.

She argued that because of this she was not eligible to retain her National Assembly seat under articles 62 and 63.

The petition requested the court to direct the ECP to remove her for not being honest and righteous.