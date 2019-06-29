Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital communications company, and Coca-Cola Company, one of the most popular beverages in the country, have partnered to offer consumers a chance to win free unlimited data. This partnership focuses on heavy data users who prefer to live stream sports, especially during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, and surf the web on the go. This first of its kind offer is not limited to the ongoing Cricket World Cup, but will be available afterwards as well. The Jazz branded Coca-Cola bottles, available at stores across Pakistan, provide consumers of the widely popular drink a chance to win unlimited Jazz Super 4G data by dialing in the code available at the back of each bottle’s label.