We see many street children begging, collecting rubbish, or selling things on roadsides. These children are on the streets and not in schools because of two main reasons. Firstly, they are reluctant to go to school since they are weak in their studies. Secondly, they are earning some money by their work which is benefiting their families.

Therefore, to ensure that these kids also go to schools, we need to convince their parents to forcefully send them to school. We should also provide alternative income avenues to these families. The Government of Pakistan can ask the help of such multinational companies as Unilever, P&G and Nestle in this regard.

These companies can help provide alternative income to these families by allowing them to sell the company’s products on discounted rates. As long as the children go to school regularly, the families would be able to get these products every month for their sale.

Similarly, the school teachers would be provided gift packs of FMCG products for the additional 2 or 3 hours’ tuition they will give to these children every day. This way the street children can go to schools, while the families can earn an income. The FMCG company will get an additional promotion and customer conversion, while teachers and schools will also get additional benefits for their additional efforts with bringing street children to schools.

The FMCG company and Government can also contribute for a financial saving policy for the street children that can then be availed by these children at the end of their 12 years education. If this program is run for 15 years, all the street children will be educated in Pakistan.

ENGR SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER,

Peshawar.