LOS ANGELES-Khloe Kardashian has been ‘’overwhelmed’’ by the birthday ‘’love’’ she has received.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star turned 35 on Thursday and took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their messages and admitted she feels more than ‘’blessed’’.

She wrote: ‘’It’s not even 10 AM and I am already so overwhelmed by all of the birthday love!

Taking to his Instagram account, Tristan shared a photograph of Khloe and True and captioned it: ‘’Happy birthday khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to.

I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way.”