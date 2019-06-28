Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kylie Minogue blocked plans for a biopic on her life.

The Australian pop princess has admitted she is not keen on the idea of someone else portraying her in a movie - like Taron Egerton did for Sir Elton John’s recent film ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which saw Rami Malek play late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury - and has already turned down an offer.

Though the ‘Dancing’ hitmaker said she may change her mind later down the line and also revealed there is a documentary in the pipeline.

She told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’Having someone else play me? It has been mentioned, it’s not been actioned.

‘’I don’t know how I feel about that but, look, it might happen one day but it’s not on the cards at the minute.

‘’How do you condense that into an hour and a half? You need a great director to edit all of that, to tell enough of the story and get enough of it in.’’

The 51-year-old singer - who finally gets to play Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on the Sunday afternoon’s Legend slot this weekend, 14 years after she pulled out of her headline slot as she was having treatment for breast cancer - also admitted that it’s very ‘’emotional’’ looking back at hold archive footage of her life and career.