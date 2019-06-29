Share:

MULTAN - Use of cellphone while driving is very dangerous and Motorway policemen should take all out steps to prevent drivers committing this offence.

Motorway Police Multan sector SSP Nadem Ashraf Warraich stated while addressing the officers of Motorway police here on Friday. SSP Warriach stressed that motorbike riders should be asked to use helmet and refrain from using cellphones. He asked the Motorway police officials to visit schools and madrassas to create awareness among students on importance of traffic laws. “It will help avoid road crashed,” he added. The MP SSP said that teams of Motorway police led by Inspector Khizar Hayat have already visited different madrisas and schools and made the students aware of importance of abiding by traffic laws. He said that the students were also given information on importance of driving license.

He urged upon the clerics to deliver special sermons on traffic laws and tell the masses that abiding by traffic laws was highly beneficial. He said that the masses listen to the clerics were carefully since they had a special connection with the religions. He said that saving one human life was declared a great act in Islam. He said that the Motorway police was ready to extend support and information to anyone who faced problem in getting driving license. He said that we could save precious human lives by acting upon road safety principles.