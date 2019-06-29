Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) Secretary Adnan Sami on Friday announced that the federation has suspended national player Mubashir Rafique Sanjrani for the next two years.

He said Mubashir was involved in unconstitutional and illegal activities against the PFF, so the PFF disciplinary committee suggested ban on him for two years. The meeting of the disciplinary Committee, which presided over by Ch Manzoor Ahmad, discussed Mubashir case and endorsed the decision of two year ban on him. They decided that Mubashir now cannot take part in any PFF activities for next two years.