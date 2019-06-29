Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) NHA has clarified a news item that was published in “The Nation” on 26th June, 2019. It is true that in the cabinet meeting held on 27th September 2006, ECC decided to temporarily freeze all fresh/under process leases until formulation and approval of a new leasing policy. However, on the direction of ECC a comprehensive leasing policy was prepared by NHA in consultation with Ministry of Communications; this leasing policy was approved in principle by ECC in 2009, hence after the principle approval of leasing policy in 2009 NHA can lease its assets along the ROW to generate revenue. It is pertinent to mention that NHA plans to utilize its assets and vacant land along ROW to generate revenue in line with NHA Business Plan. The purpose of NHA business plan is to make the authority self sustained in due course of time. It is important to mention that NHA has planned to process all leasing in future through open auction in presence of interested bidders and electronic and print media. The auction process will be recorded and recording will be available for media and civil society. NHA has formulated comprehensive and transparent leasing policy/ processes in order to ensure to make the leasing process/ proceeding judicious, transparent, indisputable and self evident.