Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services on Friday announced increase in stipend and allowances of regular and student nurses.

The announcement and issuance of notification was made at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza.

According to the notification issued by Ministry of National Health Services, the landmark measure will be effective from 1st July 2019.

Dr Mirza while addressing the nurses said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled this promise which is reflection of the high importance he accords to the nursing profession.

Sharing details, he said that the allowances and stipends of student nurses at federal level had been enhanced from Rs6,860 to Rs20,000. Mess/ration allowance of regular nurses working in the federal hospitals has been enhanced from Rs500 to Rs8,000 whereas dress allowance of regular nurses in the federal hospitals has been increased from Rs500 to Rs3,100, he said. The increase will be applicable to all nurses working in 4 big hospitals of the federal capital, he said.

Dr Mirza said that Prime Minister agreed to the proposal despite the current economic difficulties as his vision was to strengthen the nursing sector with a view to effecting transformation in quality of care in the health sector.

Nurses are performing their duties diligently and with utmost commitment despite challenges, said Dr Mirza, adding that he strongly believed that their performance must be rewarded with due incentive.

This is only the beginning, he said, adding that there was much more that the government would be doing to uplift this vital sector and accord it the importance it deserves.

Dr Mirza said that it was a longstanding demand of the nurses working in federal institutions that their stipends and allowances be enhanced to bring them at par with nurses in the provinces.

Beyond meeting this demand, the government is looking at improving the service structure of nurses, addressing shortage of nurses in federal hospitals on fast track basis, he said.

He called upon the nurses to work with full devotion and uphold highest standard of professionalism while serving ailing humanity.