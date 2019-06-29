Share:

LAHORE : Closing ceremony of the five-day “Children Painting Workshop” organised by the Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) was held at Hall III of the Alhamra Art Centre on Friday.

Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council AtherAli Khan attended the event as chief guest along with Minaa Haroon. Assistant Director Zarmeena and Imrana distributed certificates of participation to children.

The event was hosted by Naveen Roma who shared a brief about the workshop and its outcome. During this five-day workshop participants learn about different techniques of arts and crafts, colour mixing, still life and tread work.

The closing ceremony concluded with the play “Ainak Wala Jin”. Ather Ali Khan said, “Alhamra will continue to conduct more workshops and activities for children in the summer vacations after witnessing such an encouraging response from parents and children.