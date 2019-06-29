Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved on Friday to direct the government to issue details of Pakistan’s foreign debt.

A writ petition came after the federal government formed a high-powered commission headed by Hussain Asghar to investigate the loans piled up over the past 10 years.

The petition filed for the purpose says the debt burden to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio has climbed to 86 percent.

It says the previous government and then finance minister Ishaq Dar concealed details of the country’s foreign loans from the public. It says the government’s economic direction can’t be properly set without making these facts public.

The petitioner submitted that an order be issued to the government to bring details of debt burden to light and set up a secretariat of debt inquiry commission.

According to a notification, the 12-member commission consists of officials of National Accountability Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, Military intelligence, Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan.