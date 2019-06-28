Share:

RAWALPINDI-Sadiqabad police on Friday arrested a seminary teacher for beating a small student for not remembering his lesson, a police spokesman said.

A case has also been registered against the accused who was identified as Noor, hailing from Batagram, KP, he said.

Police only came into action after a video got viral on social media showing a seminary teacher beating a minor student black and blue by tying him from feet with roof and downing his head down.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana ordered divisional SPs to trace the mosque/seminary being shown in the video and take immediate action against the accused, he said. Police traced out the seminary with name of Taleem Ul Quran Islami Academy, Dhoke Kashmirian.

He added that Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Sadiqabad Inspector Shujaat Ali Babar carried out a raid on the seminary and rounded up the accused teacher and shifted him to police station for further action. The victim child, Abu Bakar, was also taken into custody, he said.

SHO Inspector Shujat Ali Babar, when contacted, confirmed the police raid on the seminary and arrest of the accused teacher. He said that according to accused, the father of child had allowed him to punish his son for not recalling his lessons. However, the seminary teacher committed crime and was arrested by police, he said.

He added that police registered a case against the accused under sections 292 and 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He said that police would produce the accused before a court of law today (Saturday) for obtaining his physical remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region, under the supervision of CO HQ Amjad Shehzad, produced a clerk and invigilator of a government school before a special court and obtained their physical remand for three days to probe them in a corruption case.

Earlier, a team of officials of ACE, Rawalpindi Region carried out a raid on a school and held an invigilator and a clerk on charges of receiving bribe for allowing candidates to use unfair means during exam.

The accused were identified as Invigilator Tariq Mehmood and Clerk Ahmed against whom a case was also registered with Police Station Anti-Corruption Department.

A student had lodged a complaint with ACE Director Arif Raheem stating that he was doing diploma in associate engineering from a government institution.

He added that he was taking examination of third year in Government High School at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed where clerk Ahmed and Invigilator Tariq forced him to solve the paper of another candidate which he refused.

He alleged that the duo threatened him of dire consequences and demanded Rs15,000 as bribe for appearing in the next papers. He said that he paid Rs5,000 cash to the clerk after which he (clerk) handed him over a slip mentioning bank account number of invigilator asking him to deposit Rs10,000 in his account. The applicant appealed the director to take action against the accused.