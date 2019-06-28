Share:

Idris Elba says James Bond role would be ‘difficult’

LOS ANGELES - Idris Elba thinks being offered the role of James Bond would put him in a ‘’difficult position.’’

The ‘Luther’ star has been tipped to take over as the iconic spy from Daniel Craig - which would make him the first black actor to nab the part - since the 51-year-old hunk announced his decision to hang up his gun back in 2016 but, although he’d jump at the opportunity to play the famous character, he’s worried the public reaction would be based on his ethnicity rather than his skill.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, the 46-year-old actor explained: ‘’James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey.

‘’Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’

‘’That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond’. You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be’. And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin.

Daniel Craig wants Adele for Bond theme

LOS ANGELES - Adele is wanted by Daniel Craig to record the Bond theme again.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker penned the titular theme for ‘Skyfall’ in 2012 and she won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BRIT Award and Grammy for the hit song.

Daniel - who will put on his 007 tuxedo for one last time for ‘Bond 25’ next year - reportedly has Adele as his ‘’top target’’ for the job, however, an insider has claimed the 31-year-old pop superstar is yet to respond to his plea.

The source told the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’Adele was still a top target for the team and Daniel especially a few weeks ago.

The pair really bonded during the award season’s run for ‘Skyfall’ and he felt she brought a magic touch to the theme.‘’The conversation started and the question has been asked by Daniel if she would return.

‘’But she has not responded as yet either way. ‘’However there is still time as filming has just started and the script is not even fully finished.’’

And Adele’s record label Sony think it would be a great move for Adele - who is believed to be working on her first record since 2015’s ‘25’.