ISLAMABAD - Residents on Friday stressed the authorities to ensure implementation of medical SOPs by senior and post-graduate trainee doctors at the federal capital’s major hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, to avoid mishaps.

According to them, keeping in view seriousness of the job, well-trained medical and non-medical staffers having full knowledge of SOPs and all other procedures should be deployed at PIMS emergency.

Akmal Haneef, a patient, was of the view that due to non-observance of SOPs by the staffers at the emergency, patients faced several hardships, particularly those who were brought in critical condition.

Sometimes patients at the emergency department, he said, needed immediate response from expert doctors but only general physicians are found there and the specialist doctors do not visit emergency on time.

Saleem Malik, a patient, said, “The junior doctors must ensure that they do not indulge in any untoward incident that negatively impacts directly or indirectly the patient care and that their family, and study matters must never interfere with patients’ treatment at PIMS in any way.”

He regretted that despite remaining absent for whole day, the senior doctors remained present on duty charts and also on ‘on-call’ register to get overtime charges from the hospital management.

Asif Kamil, a patient at PIMS medical ward, alleged, “No one in the hospital takes any responsibility regarding patient care as doctors mostly remain busy in convincing patients to come to their private clinic for proper treatment.” He said that the patients expected from medical practitioners to provide them a quality care, which was timely, compassionate and respecting human privacy and dignity.

“Under professional ethics, medical practitioners are bound to avoid any non-discriminating attitude or exploiting vulnerable situations in the hospital,” Aamir Nadeem, another patient admitted at PIMS, said.

He said that under the code of ethics of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for medical practitioners, gross negligence in respect of professional duties might lead to suspension or removal from services.

Inam Khan, another patient at PIMS, said that public-sector hospital doctors should be discouraged from entering into business deals with patients or other arrangements that included financial incentives from pharmaceutical companies. He said that in all dealing with patients, every doctor must keep in mind that the interest of the patient and the advantage to the patient’s health should be the major consideration.

“The PMDC is committed to regulate standards of medical practice, protect the interests of the patients, supervise medical education and give guidelines on ethical issues,” an official of the PMDC said while reacting to non-observance of code of ethics by PIMS doctors. He said that the code of ethics provided a set of principles, which doctors could use as guidelines in varying situations, in line with their judgment, experience, knowledge and skills. In case of receiving any complaint of negligence and malpractice of doctors, the council took strict action against medical practitioners, he added.