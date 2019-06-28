Share:

ISLAMABAD-The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education which was held in the months of March-April will be announced on July 2 (Tuesday) at 10:45 am while the result of SSC Part-1 will be announced on July 3 at 10 am.

Result status would be conveyed through SMS to all candidates, who have provided their cell phones in their admission forms, said a press release issued here on Friday. Further, the result will be available on federal board website www.fbise.edu.pk and will also available on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format FB<space> [roll number]. Result cards to all the candidates would be issued very next day and regular candidates would get these from their respective institutions.

Result cards of ex-private would be sent at their given mailing address.