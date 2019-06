Share:

LAHORE (PR) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of 2019 TV line, including new QLED 8K, QLED 4K & UHD models. Powered by Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor, the 2019 QLED TV lineup features more screen size options, stunning picture quality enhancements, dazzling colors from every angle, exciting new design elements and intuitive smart TV upgrades.