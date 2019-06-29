Share:

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily has acknowledged the countless sacrifices of Pakistan in war on terrorism and for establishing peace both on the internal as well as external fronts.

He was addressing 111th Midshipmen and 20th Short Service Commission Course Commissioning Parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR in Karachi.

He said that close collaboration of armed forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are reflective of the deep rooted fraternal relationships between them.

The Commissioning Parade comprised 65 Pakistani and 12 Midshipmen from friendly countries as well as 98 Cadets of Short Service Commission Course including 25 female Cadets.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The Chief Guest also thanked Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for giving him an opportunity to return to his Alma Mater and rejoice the old memories.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily joined Pakistan Naval Academy in 1979 and upon completion of his initial training here he passed out from PNA in 1984.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commodore Vaqar Muhammad Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted the salient features of officers' training.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the high achievers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of friendly countries, civil dignitaries and parents/ relatives of passing out Midshipmen and cadets.