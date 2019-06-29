Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed acquittal appeals of accused involved in state land grabbing through fake No Objection Certificate (NoC).

Khadim Hussain and Mushtaq Ali had issued fake NoC for allotment of state land at Malir, Karachi. The Accountability Court announced five years sentence to Khadim Hussain and Mushtaq Ali. The high court also maintained the Accountability Court verdict.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor said that the accused caused Rs 430 million loss to the national exchequer over fake transfer of land. The counsel for accused Khadim Hussain said that his client had withdrawn the land to the State and his client had also withdrawn the petition. He pleaded the court to reduce his client’s sentence.

The Chief Justice remarked that ‘Mukhtiarkar’ (Revenue Officer) was responsible for protection of State land but he transferred the 21 acre State land to an individual.

He observed that five years sentence was less in the case.

He remarked that Khadim Hussain transferred the State land after five days of his appointment.

He asked why the court should not issue notice to increase the sentence of the accused.

He remarked now-a-days courts attitude against corruption in State institutions was very strict. Sometimes ago, the attitude of courts was very strict in the cases of drugs and terrorism, he added.