Karachi - The Sindh Assembly sitting on Friday lasted for hardly a minute as Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session without taking any agenda owing to lack of quorum. The sitting was scheduled to be started at 10am but as many as six members were present in the house when the Speaker began it at 10:49am. “We had decided to hold private members day today but the house is still empty,” Durrani said while adjourning the session till Monday at 12 noon.

Separately talking to media, Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi termed the session as the government’s tactic to keep its corrupts away from the National Accountability Bureau by issuing production orders of its arrested MPs.

Coming down hard on the Speaker for adjourning session, Naqvi said usually the sitting starts after two hours of scheduled time but on the private members day, Durrani started early and adjourned it without taking agenda. “We are raising every issue on floor of the house. The federal government is ready to cooperate with the provincial government to cope with locust swarm,” he added. Speaking on the issue of his documents ‘stealing’ from the house, the Opposition Leader asked how would the government make safe city when it has failed to expose the thief inside the assembly.