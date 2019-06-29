Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday as it gained 127.15 points (0.38%) to close at 33,901.58 points. A total of 149,128,400 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.9 billion.

Out of 322 companies, share prices of 185 companies recorded increase while that of 111 companies registered decline whereas 26 companies remained stable.

Silk was the volume leader with 38,491,500 shares, and its per share price increased by 0.21 to close at Rs 0.98 per share. KEL remained the runner up with 21,309,000 shares traded during the day and its price also increased by Rs 0.16 per share to close at Rs 4.19 followed by BOP, trading volume of which was recorded at 15,844,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.04 and closed at Rs 9.0617.95 per share.