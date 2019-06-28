Share:

RAWALPINDI-Punjab Food Authority sealed 3 warehouses after recovering expired imported beverages and powdered milk in Ganj Mandi area here on Friday. The PFA officials, under supervision of DG Capt (R) Usman, conducted an 8-hour-long operation and recovered a huge quantity of imported food products that were being packed after reprinting new expiry dates.

The PFA team confiscated 21,800 cans, 355kg expired Indian powdered milk and 936 packets of gelato biscuits. The Authority sealed Potohar Goods Company for changing the label of expired energy drinks.

The DG said that expired drinks were purchased at cheap prices and supplied in market after changing the expiry dates.

He further said that food teams also raided Ramazan Godown and sealed the same due to the presence of 12,300 tins.

In another raid, Saleem warehouse was closed down over wrong labelling.

The director general said that expired powdered milk was being sold in the name of skimmed milk after changing its labelling while it was imported from India.

Usman appealed citizens to purchase quality and ratified products from reliable stores. He added that people could inform the PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on 0800-80500.