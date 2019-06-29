Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkey’s security forces have neutralized two more PKK terrorists during an ongoing security operation in northern Iraq, officials said Friday.

Fresh airstrikes raised the toll from 58 to 60 during Operation Claw, which was launched on May 27 to clear the region of PKK terrorists, the National Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

A total of 112 terrorists, including those in Operation Claw, were neutralized in northern Iraq during the same period, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.