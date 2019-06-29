Share:

SIALKOT - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala handed down 17 years each regorious imprisonment with the confiscation of properties to two terrorists - Ibrar Hussain and Irfan, the activists of banned organisation Jaish-e-Muhammad (JM).

ATC Judged Zafar Iqbal Naeem awarded the sentence to the terrorists for their subversive activities and collecting funds/donations for their banned organization “Jaish-e-Muhammad”.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested the terrorists on June 3,2019 during raid on a place near Gujranwala.