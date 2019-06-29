Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Two persons were killed and another sustained bullet injuries in firing during a dispute erupted over cock fight in Village Maki 460, here on Friday.

According to police sources, two groups - Falak Sher and Zain, had arranged a cock fight competition in the village. During a match the referee gave some decision, which sparked a scuffle erupted between members of the two groups. As a result, both the parties indulged in firing each other. Resultantly, two persons identified as Mushtaq and Ramzan sustained bullets wounds and died on the spot while another Mansha got injured and rushed to hospital.

The firing created panic and harassment in the village. The Bhikhi Police arrived at the spot and launched investigation with no arrest so far.