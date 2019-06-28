Share:

The simmering of relations between the United States and Iran has increased the chances of the scrapping of Iran Nuclear Deal. If this happens, it will not only pose a big blow to the nuclear disarmament of the regime but will also unleash an arms race in the region. Besides, the conflict will push the already fragile Middle East to a stalemate, and its flames will also engulf Pakistan, Afghanistan and other neighboring countries.

It seems that countries have still not learnt any lesson from the past. The sane voices should come forward to pressurize both sides to avoid any move which can lead to another humanitarian crisis.

ABDUL HAFEEZ JATOI,

Hyderabad.