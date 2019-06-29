Share:

Doha - The United States and Taliban negotiators are all set to enter the seventh round of talks in Doha on Saturday (today), with the agenda of finalising a draft agreement on the timeline of troop withdrawal and an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The US and Taliban seek to conclude the final arguments and draft the text of the deal, which would focus on addressing major issues, such as a durable ceasefire, intra-Afghan dialogue and withdrawal of the US forces from Afghan soil.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had confirmed the new round of talks in a tweet, stating, “Based on my recent visits to Afghanistan and Qatar, I believe all sides want rapid progress.”

Sohail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, had said, earlier this week, that the two sides can discuss the timeline of troop withdrawal and move forward with the talks simultaneously.