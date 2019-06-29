Share:

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal praised the mental fortitude of his teammates after the defending Copa America champions had two goals annulled before beating Colombia 5-4 on penalties on Friday.

Eduardo Vargas and Vidal were denied each side of halftime by offside decisions against them that were later proved to be correct.

"We dominated almost the whole match," Vidal told reporters. "It was a great game against a team with a lot of quality.

"It's very difficult to have two goals annulled and even more so in a quarterfinal against a team like Colombia. We played a great match and were able to keep our heads up against a strong opponent."

"We were united both mentally and with our hearts and knew it was going to be a difficult match. I think the team is so close that these things can happen."

Vidal was one of five Chile players who converted their spot kicks in the shootout at Arena Corinthians.