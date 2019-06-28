Share:

Science says climate change is real. It is important to note that warming greater than the global average has already been experienced in many regions and seasons, with higher average warming over land than over the ocean. In the latest talks on climate change, the United Nations (UN) has decided to compromise on hard science to preserve the financial interests of its members, as the delegates backed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report but without setting targets for carbon emissions. Notwithstanding that without setting a goal on carbon emissions following the report of IPCC but supporting the study of the said organisation means nothing.

But political representatives of the major fossil fuel producers are firm believers in social Darwinism. For they care little for the small island states, who believe that they might cease to exist because of rising sea levels if warming is not limited to 1.5-degree centigrade (C), which really reduces the impacts of climate change compared with limiting it to two degrees. These fossil fuel producing countries, the United States (US), Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, are more concerned with their economies and living standards. And they are not willing to compromise on their fuel productions, which earn them enormous money at the cost of abrupt climate changes.

Fighting the battle of climate change is a fight that the UN had taken on itself. However, now it seems that it is leaving the fight against climate change in the middle of nowhere. Agreement on a compromise text is not short of UN’s capitulation before the countries like Saudi Arabia that blocked substantive discussion called for by a large number of vulnerable developing countries on the IPCC report. It is unfortunate to note that the UN has failed in persuading carbon-emitting countries to bring significant cuts in emissions over the next years. Unfortunately, in the two-weeks-long talks, the win of climate change deniers means science has lost an important battle.