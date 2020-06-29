Share:

At least 12 people have died and 10 went missing due to heavy rains in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

10 people have died and seven went missing as a result of the heavy rain that started on Friday in Mianning County in the southwestern province, the media outlet said. The rainstorm has triggered floods in Yihai Township.

Two cars fell into the river in the Gaoyang region due to flood-damaged roads, two people have died, and three more were reported missing.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, the news outlet added.

According to Xinhua, nearly 10,000 people are in the disaster area, with a total of over 7,700 local residents having been evacuated.