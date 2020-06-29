Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that 2,179 patients of the coronavirus had been reported from across the province during the last 24 hours, while 26 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1,269.

In a statement issued from the CM House, he said that 9,244 tests were conducted which helped detect 2,179 new cases of the virus that showed 23.5 percent detection rate. He added that so far 435,393 tests had been conducted in the province, which led to the identification of 80,446 cases.

The CM said that 26 more patients died overnight, lifting the death toll to 1,269 that showed 1.5 percent death rate. He said that there were 48 and 49 deaths on June 17 and 18, respectively, which were the highest so far. “We have already controlled the death rate by creating awareness in the masses about the Covid-19, and are still trying to reduce it further.” he said.

The chief minister said that currently 34,654 patients were under treatment in the province, of whom 33,110 were in home isolation, 88 were at isolation centres and 1,456 at different hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that of 655 patients who were in a critical condition, 94 had been shifted onto the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery. He said that 1,079 more patients had recovered overnight, adding the number of patients who had recovered so far had reached 44,523 that showed 55.5 percent recovery rate.

Out of 2,179 new cases, Murad said, 1,406 had been reported from six districts of the Karachi division. “There are 555 cases in district East, 358 in South, 171 in Korangi, 138 in Central, 109 in West and 75 in Malir.

He said Sukkur had 86 new cases, Hyderabad 54, Ghotki 40, Khairpur 38, Jamshoro 26, Mirpurkhas 22, Thatta 19, Larkana 17, Sanghar 14, Naushehroferoze 12, Matiari 12, Shikarpur 12, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Umerkot eight, Dadu seven, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar three each, Badin and Kambar two each and Jacobabad one.

Speaking about the testing capacity of the Sindh government, the chief minister said that laboratories established at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Gambat and Sehwan had also been testing samples for the last one month.

He added that LUMHS Hyderabad had the capacity of conducting 2,000 tests per day, Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan 100 tests, CMC Larkana lab 100, Gambat Institute 300 and Ghulam Mohammad Maher Medical College, Sukkur 100 tests. “Alhamdulillah, we have developed the capacity of conducting around 12,000 tests per day,” he said, and added, “In Karachi, we have maximum capacity of testing samples per day.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to protect themselves by social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks while going out of homes.

“This strategy will help slow down the spread of the Covid-19,” he said, and hoped that people would help the government in containing the virus.