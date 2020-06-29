Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore district administration retrieved three kanals of state land worth Rs 30 million during an operation against the land grabbers in Shalamar area, here on Sunday. Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar led the operation as heavy machinery demolished illegal structures at the site.Police and Revenue Department teams also assisted the district administration in land retrieval. Assistant Commissioner said that the operation to retrieve the state land was continuing throughout the month.