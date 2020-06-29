Share:

In Karachi, security forces have foiled a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange killing all the terrorists.

According to details, 4 terrorists tried to enter Pakistan Stock Exchange building this morning using latest weapons and hand grenades. However, timely action of the security forces thwarted the attempt.

According to a police statement, one sub-inspector and two security guards were martyred in the attack. Seven people, including three police officials, have been injured, the statement said.

All the terrorists were killed while a number of persons wounded in exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists. PSX compound is located in a high-security zone that also houses the head offices of several banks.

A clearance operation was held later. Sindh Rangers Director General Omer Ahmed Bukhari, during a press conference, said that the terrorists were eliminated within eight minutes. He told reporters that a combined operation by security agencies started at 10:02am and the attackers were killed by 10:10am.

The DG stated that the attack bore similarities to an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that was carried out by BLA militants in 2018. "Straightaway, I can assure you that this terrorist incident cannot have taken place without [the help of an] outside agency. And among them, RAW's frustration is apparent to all of you," he said. Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon also backed Bukhari's statement, by saying attack was an 'intelligence failure' on part of terrorists and, that since the attack on Chinese consulate, there have been other attempts that were foiled by security agencies.

He said that the terrorists were intercepted outside the entrance and only one of them had entered the compound, and that too "only a few steps". None of them entered the trading hall or the building, said Khan, adding that trading had not stopped and was still continuing.

PSX Board Chairman Sulaiman S. Mehdi said "trading didn't close even for a minute".

"There is no doubt that this was a terrorist attack. I want to thank the security guards who embraced martyrdom for their service. The response of police and security forces was unbelievable. Our personal guards deterred the terrorists until police came in; they were not allowed to enter the building at all," said Mehdi.

Police and Rangers cordoned off the area while the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that seven bodies and seven injured, including policemen, have been brought at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar demanded a report of the incident from the DIG South.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the incident, saying that the attack was "akin to an attack on national security and economy".