Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government has collected Rs2.5 billion from minerals sector during the current financial year, despite coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The government has collected the huge amount from mining sector and deposited in the provincial treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said. Computerized weighing scales have been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and upgrading royalty system in line with the modern technology, he added. The official said that the Department of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitisation of royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management.