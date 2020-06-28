Share:

BEIJING-Professional visitors can now sign up for the third edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Starting from June 24, professional visitors from home and abroad can log into the CIIE website, which provides both Chinese and English language services, to register.

The business exhibition area for the third CIIE, which is expected to span 360,000 square meters, will be divided into six sections displaying food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well as trade in services. Four special subsections dedicated to public health and anti-epidemic products and services, smart transportation, energy conservation and sporting goods will be set up during the event. A public health and epidemic prevention exhibition area will be set for this year’s Expo. Pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, elderly care, rehabilitation and nutrition companies will be feature the thematic exhibition area.

Last year, over 35 Pakistani entrepreneurs participated in the second expo held in Shanghai and showcased their products including the top textile, leather, sports goods, surgical equipment, home furnishing and other products. Pakistan had also participated in the first expo where many Pakistani companies displayed their products. Pakistan had been invited to the expo as a guest of honour. This year too, the Chinese authorities expect Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming expo in a big way.

According to analysts, the forthcoming expo will provide a great opportunity for the Pakistani businessmen to explore the Chinese market and enhance their export to China after signing of the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement. The agreement has been implemented from January this year allowing the Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export around 313 new products on zero duty to the Chinese market. Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to China under the first FTA signed between the two countries in 2006.

After the implementation of the second FTA, Pakistan has been allowed to export a total of 1047 products to China on zero duty. The new facility will particularly benefit the textile sector to enhance its export to China as textile exports to China will virtually be duty-free. The volume of the Chinese import market is around $64 billion.