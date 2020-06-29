Share:

LAHORE - While defending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy to combat COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sundy slammed the opposition parties for what he called doing negative politics over a national issue.

“The opposition parties are moving forward with their corruption saving agenda. Those elements found involved in weakening the foundations of the country will have to account for their misdeeds”, he said in a statement.

The chief minister maintained that the nation had not yet forgotten the massive corruption done in the previous tenures.

He emphasized that those who indulged in loot and plunder of national resources in their previous tenures were now afraid of accountability. CM underscored that the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan.

He censured opposition parties for adopting a different stance on corona pandemic and added that the negative attitude posed by the opposition parties during the current critical situation was highly condemnable.

CM appreciated that Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking timely decisions in order to cope up with coronavirus. He highlighted that seriously affected areas owing to coronavirus had been sealed so as to impede the virus spread and further disclosed that positive results were coming to surface due to enforcing recent restrictions.

Usman Buzdar stressed that the safety of citizens lied in implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus and urged that people must wear masks as they leave their homes. He emphasized that cooperation of citizens was inevitable to curb the spread of coronavirus. He highlighted that severely affected areas due to coronavirus would be sealed in future as well. He stressed that life could be protected by leading one’s life with precaution and care.

CM informed that coronavirus testing capacity had reached 12 thousand persons per day and the number of high dependency units had been increased in the hospitals of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and other cities. He asserted that indiscriminate action was ongoing against those elements involved in hoarding and selling coronavirus medicines at high rates across the province. CM warned that shortage of medicines or injections would not be tolerated under any circumstance. CM deplored that leaders of opposition parties were the torchbearers of negative politics and had caused immense loss to the national solidarity and unity on the issue of coronavirus pandemic.

He lamented that opposition parties strived to create unrest among the nation on coronavirus pandemic and they neither had a heart nor the spirit to serve the distressed humanity.

Usman Buzdar condemned that elements which indulged into propaganda by deserting the masses were now bent upon doing oral calculations and those making tall claims were propounding their non-pragmatic and impractical designs. CM observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan took decisions with due consultations of all the stakeholders with regard to coronavirus. He informed that all decisions were being taken after reviewing the situation arising out of coronavirus on a daily basis.

The CM pledged that he would not let any shortage in resources regarding protecting lives of the masses and provision of treatment to the patients.

CM rebuked that those sitting before a laptop for photo opportunities had ruined the health department in their respective tenures. He regretfully remarked that neither any attention was paid on the conditions of the hospitals nor on the rural or basic health units.

CM lamented that such elements remained busy in earning cheap publicity by just show off while the masses remained deprived of getting quality treatment. He sarcastically remarked that if the opposition parties had taken practical steps for the betterment of the health department, their leaders would not have had to go abroad for their treatment. He deplored that doing propaganda politics was the norm of the opposition parties and their leftover credibility had also ended due to their negative politics. The CM urged the opposition leaders to quit point scoring tactics and regain their senses.

Severely affected areas due to coronavirus would be sealed in future as well, says CM

The CM highlighted that the PTI government was fully focused on the healthcare system from the very outset and disclosed that such a robust health care system was being devised where even a common man would be provided with quality treatment.

CM GRIEVES OVER

THE LOSS OF HUMAN

LIVES IN A ROAD ACCIDENT NEAR MUZAFFARGARH

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Muzaffargarh. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and also sought a report from the administration about the accident.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF THE MOTHER OF JUSTICE UMAR ATTA BANDIAL

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Umar Atta Bandial Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan.Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family.