3557 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 206,512.

These include 74778 in Punjab, 80446 in Sindh, 25778 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10376 in Balochistan, 12643 in Islamabad, 1442 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1049 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 4167 with 49 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 23,009 corona tests were carried out during this period.

95,407 patients have so far recovered from the disease.