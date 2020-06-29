Share:

ISLAMABAD - The trend of shopping was changing in federal capital due to COVID-19 pandemic and people have started buying essential commodities through online sites.

A local online company owner said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the pattern of shopping across the globe including Pakistan and people have started shifting from traditional shopping method to online shopping system. The online shopping was new trend among the people, different companies, brands and outlets were providing thousands of products by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this testing time, he added. Zunaira Akram said she was purchasing grocery products online due to fear of COVID-19 pandemic as this trend of shopping was more convenient and safe for her. Kamran Zahid said he was buying mobile from Daraz online which was giving special offers to customers in the pandemic days to get the attention of the customers and to sell out their products at low price.

Muhammad Hammad said coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation trend consumers prefer to shop online instead of going to markets and use the digital payment instead of cash to minimise the risk of getting infected.

Sana, who was selling grocery products online, said the trend of online shopping was increased among the people due to coronavirus and they followed theSOPs during providing the products.