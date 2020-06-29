Share:

The US-based Tesla car manufacturer has stopped receiving federal tax subsidies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.

"Btw, Tesla actually receives *least* subsidies of any automaker in the US. The federal tax credit applies to other automaker EVs, but no longer Tesla", Musk wrote on Twitter.

Tesla’s cars have been ranked the worst in quality, according to a survey conducted by J.D. Power, US-based data analytics and consumer intelligence company, earlier in the week. Tesla, which is viewed as a leader in the automotive industry, performed the worst among 32 brands. Its vehicles had 250 problems (per 100 cars), while the average number was 166.

Meanwhile, Tesla earned record-high sales of its models manufactured in China in May just five months after the company began producing units at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, media reported in mid-June.

Tesla was founded in 2003 by Musk and has since gone on to become the poster-child of electric cars, producing accessible and practical battery-powered vehicles.