LAHORE - Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held an online meeting on Sunday to review arrangements for showing resentment through a protest demonstration outside Punjab Assembly on June 30 against proposed Public Sector Universities Amendment Act. FAPUASA Punjab President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry presided over the meeting participated by teachers from all public sector universities of the province. In a statement after the meeting, Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that teachers, officers and employees from all universities across Punjab would hold a protest demonstration on June 30 and arrangements had been finalized in this regard. President FAPUASA Punjab said that nobody in the universities was willing to make any compromise over autonomy of their institutions. He said that the participants of the meeting had assured maximum participation in the protest demonstration and would force the government not to make any attempt to usurp the autonomy of the universities.