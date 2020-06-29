Share:

RAJANPUR - Executive Director Damaan Foundation Shahnaz Ajmal said that any country’s progress depends on its education and stressed upon the education of girls. She said that an educated girl could nurture her kids effectively as a mother in future and educated girls could also achieve the destination of success easily by utilizing their capabilities. About nine boys and three girls schools were upgraded with the efforts of public representatives under Punjab government’s scheme at Union Council level which was appreciable step. Rajanpur was considered in big districts of Punjab according per population and schools were not sufficient for girls education. Shahnaz urged focus on girls secondary education and girls which were living in villages, and tribal areas.