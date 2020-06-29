Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Sunday the government had undertaken result-oriented measures for the revival of the national economy and curbing the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he added that corona pandemic had changed the world but thinking of the opposition had not changed, as it was playing politics even on this pandemic and wants to ruin the economy and aggravate the prevailing critical situation. However, the masses were fully aware of their loot and plunder and politics of hypocrisy.

He deplored that the masses were paying the price of the plunder of the corrupt mafia who had ruled the country for years.

He said the PTI government was standing by the masses in this hour of difficulty and distress.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully determined to win the war against corruption. He lamented that the virus of corruption had weakened the economy and foundations of the country.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said: “Under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will successfully tread on our journey to achieve progress and prosperity.”