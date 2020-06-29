Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Seemi Bukhari has termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Indian premier Narendra Modi the biggest terrorists in the world.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday, she said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country highlighted the atrocities being committed against Kashmiri people and the Muslims in India. She said that Pakistanis stood with their Kashmiri brethren till their freedom from India.

Dr Seemi said that the RSS and Narendra Modi were two side of the same coin, whose had a sole mission to massacre humanity.

The PTI MNA said that the RSS and Narendra Modi were implementing the same atrocious model all-over India, which it had used in Gujarat for the Muslim massacre. She said that such a model was the worst kind of terrorism.

She said that the world should take immediate notice of the situation in Kashimir , as India was hell bound on its plan to turn Kashmiri people into a minority in their own state through a vicious and horrific plan. She said that the Indian government was settling RSS goons in the held Kashmir valley and giving domicile of Kashmir to Indian military men.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir issue to the world as the ambassador of the Kashmiri people.