KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Sunday directed the officers concerned to intensify the ongoing operations against various types of crimes.

In a video-link meeting which held to review the current law and order situation in Police Range Shaheed Benazirabad, IGP Sindh directed that to concrete, coordinated and stern action against criminal elements and their gangs in the areas which are most affected by various incidents of crime and especially snatching of motorcycles.

He directed the Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad to take all possible steps to form a special squad comprising officers and jawans of the elite force to deal with any possible emergency and to ensure prompt police response.

He said that bringing the criminal elements to justice and providing a peaceful environment to the people is of utmost importance among all the duties of the police.